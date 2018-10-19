By the second half, Bron was clearly stepping out of the way, letting his team stab itself in the leg to prove that they're not nearly as good as they think they are. Tonight, the Blazers were, in their way, Bron's object lesson for his teammates, a force he let devour them slowly so as to prove, once and for all, that they need to get better. It was some true superstar shit, in the way that, like, Michael Jordan embarrassing guys in practice was.