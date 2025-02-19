Meet the Baby Blazers

Toumani Camara, 24 | Forward

Second-year forward from Belgium who was included in the Jusuf Nurkić–Deandre Ayton trade. An elite defensive player who leads the league in charges and has keyed the January–February run.

Toumani Camara Trail Blazers vs. Kings (Eric Shelby)

Deni Avdija, 24 | Forward

Former top-10 pick from Israel and jack of all trades acquired in a trade with the Wizards. Son of a former pro and a huge wing at 6-foot-9. Has an almost compulsive need to put pressure on the rim. A quintessential glue guy.

Scoot Henderson, 21 | Point Guard

The No. 3 overall pick and Lillard’s heir apparent at point guard carried huge expectations into his rookie season only to shoot the ball like it was made out of tin. Has turned the corner on both ends and breathed life back into his career in the past few months.

Scoot Henderson Trail Blazers vs. Kings (Eric Shelby)

Donovan Clingan, 20 | Center

The seventh pick in last year’s draft and one of the biggest lads ever to play for the team; an absolute unit at 7-foot-2, 280 pounds. Puts a seal on the rim on defense, sets huge screens, and has emerging shooting touch.

Rayan Rupert, 20 | Guard-Forward

The team’s wild card and lanky second-year wing has a 7-foot-3 wingspan and is said to be an obsessive worker. Became the protégé of former Blazer small forward Nicolas Batum after winning MVP at his camp in France when he was 11.