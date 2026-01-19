Portland Cherry Bombs Soccer Team Hires First Head Coach

Portland’s new pre-professional women’s soccer team, Cherry Bombs FC, announced its first head coach today. Former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Janine Szpara will lead the Cherry Bombs for the team’s debut season, which will run from May through July.

The Cherry Bombs are the latest local expansion of COLLiDE, the company behind the Portland Pickles collegiate wood-bat baseball team and the Portland Bangers, the pre-professional men’s soccer team that debuted in 2025.

“Janine is the perfect fit for this role in so many ways,” said Courtney Schmidt, general manager of Portland Cherry Bombs FC, in a press release. “Her resume speaks for itself, but getting to know her made it clear that her relentless DIY spirit and deep commitment to her community are exactly what this team needs. I can’t wait to see her at the helm of our debut season!”

In addition to Szpara’s U.S. Women’s National Team experience, she played professionally in Japan in the 1990s. She is already deeply rooted in Portland’s soccer community, coaching or assistant coaching for the Portland Rain (Women’s Premier Soccer League), Portland State University, Portland Thorns Academy, St. Mary’s Academy and FC Mulhouse Portland.

The Portland Cherry Bombs will compete in the USL W League. The marketing takes inspiration from Portland’s riot grrrl movement and music culture, and is “built on the values of radical inclusion, community connection, creative rebellion and player empowerment,” according to COLLiDE. The home venue and inaugural schedule have not been announced yet.

“I want fans to know that I truly care,” Szpara said, in a statement. “I care about the team, the players, the community, and the organization—and about making sure everyone gets the best out of this experience for themselves and for each other. That’s what matters most to me.”