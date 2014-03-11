And yet, there is one very good way to mark St. Patrick's Day in Portland. That is to take a bottle of Irish whiskey up to Mount Calvary Cemetery and discreetly sip it in the shadow of the giant Celtic cross standing just south of West Burnside Street. That memorial is dedicated to the victims of the Irish Potato Famine, the mid-19th century calamity that killed 1 million people and forced a mass migration that together slashed the nation's population by a quarter. This year, rather than green Jell-O shots, why not take some time to reflect on the lessons of Gorta Mór?