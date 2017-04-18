Dinner



The most important decision of the day is where to eat dinner, and you certainly don't want to go sober. This is the time to ramp up the intoxicants so you're feeling spectacular after being seated. A half-gram joint of a sativa-heavy hybrid like Super Silver Haze from Scissortail Farms has well-balanced piney and citrusy notes, much like Breakside IPA. Every time I smoke this strain—at 25 percent THC—I feel like I've never eaten in my life, so having a beer that is flavorful without filling me up is key. This pairing gives you the right mix of being talkative while focusing on the flavors of your meal, and doesn't wreck your palate with overbearing hop or cannabis flavors.