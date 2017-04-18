Hyper-efficient and conveniently located Gräs is right by some of our favorite bars in Portland, including our beloved Sassy's, one of the few strip bars in Portland where everything is good. The dancers are pro—and they pretty much run the place—the back patio is relaxing, and the beer taps are voluminous, good and cheap. Sassy's selection leans toward slim, heavily tattooed dancers doing gold-medal pole work and big, piney IPAs.