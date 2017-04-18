It's 9 am on a Saturday and I'm cooking eggs.

Eggs with lump crab, garlic and peppers, in fact. It's nice out, and light is streaming through the windows. I'm in a perfect stoner pocket of happiness, with a pleasant task to float through in the golden morning hours. One to three bong rips of a nice, indica-dominant hybrid produces a smiley sunshine high without knocking me out of my gourd. Green Cross Specialties' soil-grown Blue Magoo should do the trick—I recently copped a $40 eighth of the stuff from the Kings of Canna. It's delicious and pairs well with Roseline Coffee's Honduras-grown Las Flores, a washed coffee that tastes like the boysenberry syrup at IHOP. Having an automatic coffee brewer doesn't mean you're stuck with Mr. Coffee—Bonavita, Technivorm and Ratio all make easy-to-use, geek-approved models.