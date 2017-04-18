NVS owner Josh Bergman knew exactly what he wanted from the get-go—a clean and sophisticated shop offering high-end glassware for cannabis users of all stripes. You won't find T-shirts or kratom anywhere in his store, opened across the road from Jesuit High School in 2010. What you will find is an expert-level selection of pipes from regional brands that Bergman is often the exclusive local purveyor of, with Toro, Sovereignty and Sheldon Black being the biggest names folks from as far as Eugene and Tacoma have made the trek for. The newest location, which opened in January next to Ate-Oh-Ate on the newly developed eastern edge of Woodstock, is even swankier, with librarian ladders sliding along unvarnished wood display shelves that run the length of both sides of the space. The minimally decorated shop is what the weapon-selection scene in The Matrix would look like if Neo were a stoner.