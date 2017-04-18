Life comes at you fast, I guess. Portland's cannabis industry is in a very different place now. Yes, the mood is soured by the fact the burgeoning industry now lives under the threat of a crackdown by the Trumpistas. But, beyond that, the state's stern new regulations have shaved the margins—Oregon subjects your flower to wildly expensive tests that bear no resemblance to the testing of alcohol, let alone any plant on the market. Our local government has been merciless in cracking down on any place that allows consumption onsite—even though secondhand vapor is essentially harmless—while the riverbed running through the middle of Portland is a Superfund site.