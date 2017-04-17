These are, in fact, your grandma's edibles. Made lovingly with cannabutter and fresh cake batter, these tiny spheres of goodness come in lemon, chai, chocolate and triple-peanut-butter flavors. At only 15 milligrams a pop, one cake ball makes for the perfect snack-sized, giggle-fit-inspiring dose. The only con?

A pack of three will run you about $48, so you'll want to take your time savoring each one.