The Four Best Quarter Chicken Dishes That Less Than $15 Can Buy

Hawthorne's Chicken and Guns, WW's Cart of the Year in 2016, makes woodgrilled Latin chicken with sauce like crack—a crispy-skinned, tender-fleshed, free-range bird laid on top of fried potatoes laden with bits of char whose crisp edges are covered with jalapeño vinegar sauce that stuns the senses. For now, you can get it at only one place—a little cart in Portland's original eastside pod that churns through up to 750 whole chickens a week from Scratch Farms—a free-range chicken farm whose farmer owns part of Chicken and Guns and vice versa. But Chicken and Guns plans to add up to five locations in the Portland area over the next five years—probably all brick and mortar. The cart already forms essentially its own ecosystem, raising its own chickens and growing its own vegetables. "The chicken comes from Scratch, and the eggs from our farm," co-owner Todd Radcliffe says. "The majority of vegetables soon will, too. It started off as a pipe dream, but things just kind of fell into place. We had the momentum. We're going for it."