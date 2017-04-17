This little shop on a quiet corner in the Lair Hill area, a block from the charming Ross Island Grocery & Cafe, is as comfortable as neighborhood pot shops come. Knowledgeable budtenders navigate the modest reception and bud rooms with ease, checking an ID while describing the latest sun-grown stunners from Black Crow Grow and Rebel Spirit without making any customer feel rushed. The menu keeps it simple: a handful of edibles like Fully Baked 40-mg cookies and about a dozen strains from $12 to $18, including tax. Those with higher THC tolerances will make note of the grams of Grapefruit Sap from HUSH––ultra-pure rosin that's the crème de la crème of concentrates.