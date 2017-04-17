Serra is one of the prettiest shops in Portland. Not only in the realm of pot shops, but even when compared with those boutiques that only sell exotic house plants and whimsical stationery. The beautiful Belmont branch has enormous windows looking into the bright bud room, which is full of clean white ceramics that might have come from the housewares section of Goop. The flower table is the focal point of the room, and once you're there you'll notice that Serra's house grower has a cookie crush—on our most recent visit about a third of the flower available was a cross of Girl Scout Cookies. Many of the strains are also designed for creativity or active pursuits, and my request for a super-drowsy indica hit a dead end. Serra, which took the place of a beery bodega, is also the rare pot shop to sell non-pot consumables, like regular unmedicated Woodblock chocolate, beautiful postcards and branded Clipper lighters. Why not stock some Olympia Provisions pepperoni sticks, bottled cold brew and the latest issue of The New Yorker? Serra would move some of that type of merch, I think. Then again, maybe people would start lingering a little too long.