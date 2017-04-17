The Green House on North Williams Avenue—not to be confused with the Northeast Alberta Street competitor with the same name—is a staple of North and Northeast Portland's budget cannabis scene. In a state with the cheapest weed in the country, the Green House stands out for being even cheaper. It never fails to have plenty of options, with most flower priced from $5 to $10 per gram before taxes, as well as some less competitive, upper-shelf picks. You can walk out with an eighth, having spent what you'd pay for a gram at the fancy shops. With those, you're paying for what you get—unremarkable flower in a hefty portion. As an added bonus, the Green House stocks affordable vape cartridges, which is great because those things have gotten crazy expensive.