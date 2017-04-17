This cool little shop offers lovely wooden counters, glass cases and friendly, approachable staff. The flower on hand is beautiful, and you'll be able to examine it up close with a magnifying glass through well-lit, wide-mouth jars. Tru also has a great selection of edibles that leans heavily on the cookies—with Grön and Fully Baked varieties—as well as Empower topicals and HUSH extracts. A notable feature: Tru is happy to split up purchases among different strains to let you get a broader sampling of strain types. The shop will soon expand, opening its upstairs as the main sales floor. YOS SHALLMAN.