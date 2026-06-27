Visit Delicious Oregon

Editor’s note: In 2016, WW expanded its Cheap Eats guide to include a road trip. We identified nine diners, food trucks and one boat worth a pit stop when journeying through Oregon. Since then, a few things have changed: Two of our picks have closed, as noted below, and you don’t need to travel to Medford to find an In-N-Out Burger. But maybe you should!

This list first appeared in the March 23, 1016, edition of WW.

TAQUERIA GUERRERO

508 E 1ST ST., NEWBERG.

Half tienda, half taco spot, Guerrero serves its street tacos and huge mojado burrito ($8.95) with handmade tortillas that shame almost anything in Portland.

JOE’S DONUT SHOP

39230 PIONEER BLVD., SANDY.

This 40-year-old candy-striped dough den offers a ridiculously rich cronut—that’s a fried croissant—fast service, and always-fresh doughnuts. It’s arguably the best doughnut shop in the state.

THE DINER

2580 SE STRATUS AVE., MCMINNVILLE.

The Diner makes one of the state’s greatest sandwiches—a fried-chicken club in which each layer is seasoned and housemade, and the middle slice of bread is replaced by the satisfying crunch of fried chicken.

EASTWIND DRIVE IN

395 WANAPA ST., CASCADE LOCKS.

The Eastwind is where Cheryl Strayed first tasted civilization after ending her long, long walk. The soft-serve ice cream is good enough for you, too, motherfucker.

Bowpicker Fish & Chips Oregon Winter 2025: Denizens of Darkness (Thomas Patterson/Thomas Patterson)

BOWPICKER FISH & CHIPS

1634 DUANE ST., ASTORIA.

At this 28-foot converted gillnet boat, there are always 12 old men waiting in line for beautifully fresh-caught, hand-battered albacore tuna served with a raft of fries. Join them.

LOCAL BOYZ HAWAIIAN CAFE

1425 NW MONROE AVE., CORVALLIS.

A sweet shoyu chicken plate lunch will fill you up until dinner tomorrow. But broke high-school kids will buy rice for $1.50 just so they can douse it in the magical ginger-garlic-shoyu sauce.

IN-N-OUT

1970 CRATER LAKE HIGHWAY, MEDFORD.

With an address that already sounds like a road trip, the magnificent double-double has punctured the state line. Even from as far away as Portland, it beckons.

NOW CLOSED:

FAT FREDDY’S

6320 PACIFIC AVE., PACIFIC CITY.

After a brief hiatus best forgotten, Pacific City’s beachfront home of towering burgers and equally towering Tillamook ice-cream milkshakes returned two years ago to the sound of hardening arteries.

CORNBREAD CAFE

1290 W 7TH AVE., EUGENE.

It’s arguably Eugene’s best restaurant, and it’s also a perfect fit for the town—a vegan version of an old-school diner, complete with barbecued seitan and outrageously good greens.