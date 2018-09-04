A Free, Pop-up Art School In Portland Attempts to Exist Outside the Art World

But calling it an anti-art school would still be defining Home School by the system it hopes to subvert. Reis and Arturo Abreu don't care if their students learn technique, or if they're acquainted with the canon. Instead, they hope to provide an open-ended forum, where artists don't have to abide by the rules or traditions of contemporary art. "It kind of sucks sometimes when you have to make a certain kind of work for a certain kind of audience," Arturo Abreu says. "Your own body and your own life experiences have to be smooshed into that tiny little way."