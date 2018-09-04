Miss Anthology Is Helping to Inspire a New Wave of Femme, Genderqueer and LGBTQIA+ Comic Book Artists

Even though a large segment of the tropes in comics seems to be stuck in a rut—protagonists have been sporting muscle-clinging suits and capes at least since the debut of Superman in 1938—there's actually something freeing about the genre. You can be anything in comics, whether it's a protagonist who's a mutant, an animal or a ghost. The only limit is the author's imagination, which Miss Anthology students have plenty of. Stevens recalls some notable pieces: One hero was a female scientist-explorer; non-binary characters were featured in another series. At this summer's workshop, felines were all the rage.