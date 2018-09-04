Portland's Confrontation Theatre Wants to Address Diversity On-and Offstage, But It Isn't Confined to a Single Story

Still, Alexander admits he doesn't really separate his work from his life. Sitting in a conference room at the Portland Playhouse, where he works as the front-of-the-house manager, he wears a Bob Marley T-shirt and a snapback from Jay-Z's 4:44 tour. A history buff and obsessive researcher, Alexander begins and ends the interview by referencing two books he has stashed in his backpack—a biography of 14th-century Malian emperor Mansa Musa and Children of Blood and Bone, a recently published YA novel that funnels Yoruban culture into the structure of a contemporary epic fantasy. On top of acting in and directing most of Confrontation Theatre's plays, Alexander is also a prolific freelance actor, which might explain his studiousness. "Anything is research," he says. "Whatever it is, I consume it all, and then try to lock it in, so that when the audience comes, I can just say, 'Fuck it.'"