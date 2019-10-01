Dex gets her first case at a tribal casino after the owner's granddaughter goes missing—agreeing to the gig because she owes the house $11,000. That's how, in a bravura opening scene, she ends up battling two gourmet coffee-loving thugs from the backseat of her car as it sails through the air—giving Portland's skyline plenty of airtime—while "Sweet Caroline" blasts from the speakers. It could only have seemed more local if they had played longtime local singer-songwriter Elliott Smith's "Sweet Adeline." Overall, though, there is a clear affection for the town among the showrunners.