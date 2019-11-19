The Idaho author and Pulitzer Prize finalist reads from her memoir, Hungry for the World, with utter emotional precision, like she's trying to carve her past into something she and her listener can finally make sense of. Throw in the original live scoring of the Storybound podcast, and even the tiny pockets of air between your eardrums and earbuds feel like they're vibrating with psychological energy. Barnes' reflection on a tangled, abusive relationship arrives with the sounds of popping corks, imitation Christmas jingles and the lonesome exhale of a flute.