Free Shuttle Bus to Forest and Washington Parks Debuts This Summer

Good news, eastsiders: it’s going to be a whole lot easier to access Forest and Washington parks this summer. Portland Parks & Recreation is rolling out a free shuttle bus on Fridays and Saturdays from June 12-Aug. 22.

The shuttle will pick up passengers in the following locations:

East Portland Community Center

Gateway Transit Center

Parkrose/Sumner Transit Center

Peninsula Park Community Center

Charles Jordan Community Center

St. Johns Community Center

The bus will then drop passengers at the Oregon Zoo in Washington Park, Pittock Mansion, or at three different trailheads in Forest Park.

“This shuttle makes special moments in some of our most iconic spaces possible for everyone,” said Sonia Schmanski, PP&R interim director, in a press release. “Hop on close to home, hop off in a beautiful Portland park—that can otherwise be hard to get to—and enjoy a great activity or a quiet walk around.”

Once in the park, various nonprofits and community partners, such as People of Color Outdoors, Disabled Hikers and Autism Society of Oregon, will offer programming such as guided hikes.

The temporary shuttle is a pilot project funded by an Oregon Department of Transportation grant designed to fill gaps in the transportation system. Lack of accessible transit and distance has been a significant barrier to many Portlanders being able to access and enjoy Forest and Washington parks, according to Nsilo Berry, the built environment program specialist for Multnomah County.

The shuttle schedule and activities calendar are available online at portland.gov/parks/park-shuttle.