Both behind and in front of the camera, Poehler attempts to grapple with the limitations of third-wave feminism. In one pivotal moment, her character admits that the movement erred by not being intersectional enough. On the surface, one could accuse Moxie of perpetuating those same mistakes: the script was written by a team of white women, the story centers on a white girl, and the characters of color are pushed to the sidelines. But Pascual-Peña, who is Afro-Latina, noted that Poehler was careful to cultivate an inclusive set environment that encouraged the girls to express their authentic selves. For example, Pascual-Peña incorporated her fluency in Spanish into her character, despite the fact that the trait was not specifically included in the script.