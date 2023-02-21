What to Do In Portland (Feb. 22-28, 2023)

LISTEN: Listen Up!

Artichoke Music has teamed up with Portland Radio Project for this monthly curated series, which amplifies the sounds of women and nonbinary singer-songwriters in the Pacific Northwest. Don’t fret if you can’t make it to the intimate confines of Cafe Artichoke; the program livestreams on PRP at 99.1 FM or at prp.fm. This week’s lineup of performers includes Shireen Amini, Alex Whiler and Annie Wilder. Artichoke Community Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., 503-232-8845, artichokemusic.org. 7-9 pm Friday, Feb. 24. $15.

LISTEN: Hey Old Friends! The Music of Stephen Sondheim

Come hear the classic mastery of Stephen Sondheim performed by outstanding local artists Merideth Kaye Clark, Susannah Mars and Stephanie Lynne Smith. This tribute to the American composer is an expanded version of the sold-out October premiere at Resound NW. There are now two full acts, a few added surprises, and complimentary audience gift bags. And the best way to enjoy a show like this is with a fantastic dinner and drinks at one of Portland’s musical treasures, Wilfs. Wilfs Restaurant & Jazz Bar at Union Station, 800 NW 6th Ave., 503-223-0070, wilfsrestaurant.com/events. 7:30-9:30 pm Friday, Feb. 24. $35 general admission. $45 food-and-drink minimum for Wilfs.

DRINK: 30th Annual Hillsdale Brewfest

After serving Portland beer enthusiasts for more than three decades (it became Oregon’s first brewery since Prohibition in 1985), it’s time for some reflective rejoicing at the 30th anniversary of McMenamins Hillsdale’s brewfest. Traditionally a one-day event, the celebration has been extended to a weekendlong “Battle for the Belt,” as McMenamins brewers vie for the title of best brew. Come enjoy trays featuring 11 beers to sample before exercising your constitutional right to vote for the tastiest. McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House, 1505 SW Sunset Blvd., 503-246-3938, mcmenamins.com. 5-8 pm Friday, 11 am-8 pm Saturday and 11 am-5 pm Sunday, Feb. 24-26.

DRINK: Threshold Brewing Fourth Anniversary Celebration

Threshold Brewing, owned and operated by wife-husband team Sara and Jarek Szymanski, not only survived its first year of business (a notoriously perilous time for anyone hanging a shingle in the hospitality industry), the producer endured a pandemic to reach this four-year milestone, and a celebration is in order. The 10-barrel brewery will offer zapiekanka (also known as Polish pizza) for $4 and release special beers, including a highly anticipated Northwest-style Pilsner collaboration with ForeLand called FourShadow. Threshold Brewing & Blending, 403 SE 79th Ave., 503-477-8789, threshold.beer. Noon-4 pm Saturday, Feb. 25.

SEE & LISTEN: Flowers for Black Elders

Onry is one of only a few Black male professional opera singers in the Pacific Northwest, and he hasn’t forgotten about the people who helped make that dream come true. The award-winning performer pays homage to his musical mentors with Flowers for Black Elders, a multimedia project he curated with executive producer Joni Whitworth that closes this week. Listen to the elders’ powerful stories through recorded interviews while observing the history etched in their faces captured in beautiful portraits by photographer Brett Brown. Closing event at One Grand Gallery, 1000 E Burnside St., 212-365-4945, nationale.us/flowers-for-black-elders-2023. 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 25. Free.

DANCE: DJ Dojo Showcase: Femme-Powerment Dance

Dancing to the debut DJ sets of Mother Void, Afton Rose and Danusu should be a uniquely entertaining experience. Aria Tau put the word out that she was looking for women to join her DJ Dojo when these brave souls stepped up to the turntables. In just six short weeks, they learned to DJ and will now perform in front of a live crowd for the first time. So, join this initiation ritual to welcome them into the order of women-identifying DJs as their sets roar the message, “I was born to lead! And I will lead as a divinely feminine, musical dance floor Queen!” SomaSpace, 4050 NE Broadway, humantix.com. 7 pm Saturday, Feb. 25. $33, includes cacao ceremony.

LISTEN: And That’s Why We Drink: On the Rocks Tour

New York Times bestselling authors Em Schulz and Christine Schiefer are once again recording episodes of their award-winning podcast And That’s Why We Drink in front of a live audience, and Portland made the tour. “I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road and show everyone our newest spooky footage from a brand-new surprise location,” Schiefer says. Part comedy and part true crime/paranormal investigation, the program should both tickle your funny bone and scare your pants off. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, andthatswhywedrink.com/live. 8 pm Sunday, Feb. 26. $39.50-$59.50. 21+.

WATCH: Alice Street

Murals are one of the earliest forms of human expression, and the award-winning documentary Alice Street fights for that voice to continue to be heard. The film focuses on two artists who form an unlikely partnership in order to paint their most ambitious mural in downtown Oakland, ground zero for gentrification. Watch the community galvanized by art challenge the city’s plan to build history-obliterating luxury condos and join the global conversation Alice Street sparked during its run of 30-plus film festivals. The screening is followed by a Q&A with the director, Don’t Shoot Portland’s founder and others. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., 971-808-3331, cstpdx.com. 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 28. $10.