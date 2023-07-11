What to Do in Portland (July 12-18, 2023)

LISTEN: Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

The oldest free jazz and blues fest west of the Mississippi is back for a 43rd year. The event is a must-attend for anyone interested in the local summer music scene, but it’s also just a great form of entertainment for casual fans who are more interested in spending some time under the sun in one of Portland’s prettiest parks. All three days are packed with performances, and different genres each get their moment to shine: Friday is all about the blues while Saturday and Sunday feature jazz, soul and Latin artists. Cathedral Park, North Edison Street and Pittsburgh Avenue, jazzoregon.org/2023-festival. 4:30-10 pm Friday, 1-9:45 pm Saturday, 1-8:15 pm Sunday, July 14-16. Free.

WATCH: Authentic Flamenco

Authentic Flamenco, the show that has been dazzling audiences around the globe, is coming to Portland. World-class dancer and choreographer Amador Rojas will perform alongside other outstanding artists in this Royal Opera of Madrid production. This is not just dancing; consider it a passionate expression of Spanish culture. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, authenticflamencoshow.com/portland. 6:30 and 9 pm Friday; 4, 6:30 and 9 pm Saturday; 5 and 7:30 pm Sunday; July 14-16. $39.90-$109.90.

GO: Gresham Arts Festival

The Gresham Arts Festival is another free, family-friendly activity taking place this weekend, featuring approximately 20 local artists who specialize in everything from pottery to woodworking to photography. There will also be a main stage with a wide range of performances, including Japanese music played on a koto (a stringed half-tube zither), Polynesian dancing and folk rock. Set your little ones loose in Kids Village, which has a host of activities: face painting, crafting, rock climbing and visits with Disney princesses. Gresham Arts Plaza, 401 NE 2nd St., Gresham, 503-618-3000. greshamoregon.gov/Gresham-Arts-Festival. 9 am-5 pm Saturday, July 15. Free.

EAT: 50th Anniversary Garden Gala

Renowned wine and olive oil producer Durant turns 50 this year, and to celebrate the milestone it’s bringing in a very special guest: chef Vitaly Paley. The owner of beloved farm-to-table institution Paley’s Place, which closed after Thanksgiving weekend in 2021 when he decided to call it a career, has been living the retirement of everyone’s dreams on the Big Island of Hawaii. However, Paley has temporarily returned to the mainland to cook up a feast for Durant’s Garden Gala, using the business’s award-winning olive oils in each dish. Durant at Red Ridge Farms, 5510 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, 503-864-2000, durantoregon.com. 5-8 pm Saturday, July 15. Sold out. Contact Durant for possible cancellations.

EAT: Plate & Pitchfork Farm Dinner Series

Plate & Pitchfork kicks off its 20th and final season of farm dinners to support its new nonprofit, whose mission is to help Oregon’s food producers thrive by financially assisting the next generation of farmers. The eight events in the series run through August. The first takes place at the Smith Berry Barn in Hillsboro, where chef Marco Shaw of Red Beard Restaurants in Georgia (formerly of Fife on Northeast Fremont Street) will reunite in the kitchen with Scott Dolich and Suzanne Olvey of Stone Soup. The evening begins with wine tasting and appetizers before guests are escorted through the farm, followed by a four-course, family-style dinner in the middle of a field. Smith Berry Barn, 24500 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Hillsboro, 503-852-1031, plateandpitchfork.com. 5-10 pm Saturday, July 15. $225, includes food, wine and gratuity. 21+.

GO: La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival

The pastime normally taken up by kids on long summer days is elevated at the La Strada dei Pastelli Chalk Art Festival, which turns the streets of downtown Hillsboro into a temporary outdoor gallery. This year, there will be 31 drawings created by experienced and emerging artists, some local while others hail from across the country. In addition to pavement art, you can expect more than 30 vendor booths, performances on a main stage and popping up throughout the venue, as well as a community chalking area. Downtown Hillsboro, East Main Street from North 1st to 4th Avenue, 503-567-1713, tvcreates.org/lastrada. 10 am-6 pm Saturday-Sunday, July 15-16, 2023. Free.

GO: Basset Hound Games

Dog lovers won’t want to miss this event featuring the best floppy-eared athletes in Portland. Four-legged contestants will be tested in elite-level competitions like a wet T-shirt race, marathon napping, a lookalike contest and howling. This should be a blast for all Basset hounds, their owners and fans of the breed. Legion Park, 1385 Park Ave., Woodburn, 971-382-6718, oregonbassethoundrescue.org. 10:30 am Sunday, July 16. $15 for the first hound, $10 for each dog after that.

DRINK: Alt Wine Fest

The amazing diversity of Oregon wine will be on full display at this festival, which remarkably is not serving a single pinot noir. Sure, Oregon’s Willamette Valley is best known for that particular style, but its omission here is intentional: to highlight other varieties, like gamay, pinot gris and chardonnay. You’ll even find some highly unusual offerings, including chasselas and savagnin rosé. As you sip, don’t forget to drink in the views of Abbey Road Farm, one of the most charming properties of its kind in the Carlton area, with a variety of barnyard friends. Abbey Road Farm, 10501 NE Abbey Road, Carlton, 503-687-3100, altwinefest.com. 1-5 pm Sunday, July 16. $75-$195. 21+.