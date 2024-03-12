What to Do in Portland (March 13-19, 2024)

SEE: Ricardo Ariel Toribio’s Gavillero in the Sierra and Rebeca

Dominican director Ricardo Ariel Toribio comes to Portland (to production studio Landdd, to be specific) to present his films A Gavillero in the Sierra (2022) and Rebeca (2024) for screening and discussion. First up, A Gavillero in the Sierra tells the story of an outlaw gunman tormented by the violence around him, searching for freedom across the Sierra landscape. For Rebeca, we pivot to wandering through a Santo Domingo carnival, where we find our protagonist filled with far more questions than answers. The films and the post-screening Q&As with Ariel are free to the public. Landdd, 714 NW Glisan St., 503–928–4236, landdd.org. 7–9 pm Wednesday, March 13. Free.

ATTEND: Party for CASA!

CASA for Children’s Ambassador Board is throwing its annual party to raise funds for kids in foster care in Multnomah and neighboring counties. Party activities include raffles, arcade games, karaoke and bowling as attendees learn about the important work that court-appointed special advocates for children do for Oregon’s foster youth. Tickets include a “breakfast for dinner” meal, drink tickets, and access to all games. Get into the breakfast theme by coming dressed in your favorite PJs (prizes for best dressed). If you can make a general donation of $25 at registration, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of 14-karat gold earrings donated by Fred Meyer Jewelers—the perfect addition to your PJ look. Punch Bowl Social, 340 SW Morrison St., casahelpskids.org/partyforcasa. 6–9 pm Thursday, March 14. Adults $40, kids 13–17 $20, kids under 12 free.

SING OUT: Broadway Rave Dance Party

Looking to reconnect with your inner theater kid? Broadway Rave is calling, or singing, to you. The upcoming dance party at Polaris Hall will be a chance to come dressed in your favorite Broadway star décor and sing along to classic musical hits. While you’re belting those high notes, keep an eye out—a few Broadway stars might be making surprise appearances. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court, 503–240–6088, polarishall.com. 8 pm Friday, March 15. $18.

GO: Kells Portland Irish Festival

Kells Irish Pub & Grill invites everyone to celebrate the annual Portland Irish Festival as a three-day affair, with festivities all weekend at Kells Brewery, Kells Downtown and the waterfront tent. The celebration kicks off March 15 with Ireland vs. USA amateur boxing, followed by a weekend highlighting Irish culture, music, food and fun. This includes family fun, too—March 16 is Family Day, with face painting, traditional Irish dancing, and guest appearances by some lovable Irish wolfhounds. The Hedge School will share demonstrations of Irish language, music and singing. It’ll be a lively céilí. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway, pdxirishfest.com. Various times and locations, March 15–17. $35.

CELEBRATE: Buffalo Exchange’s 50th Anniversary

Buffalo Exchange celebrates 50 years of keeping Portlanders hip with fashionable secondhand wear, from designer tags to vintage, one-of-a-kind threads (and accessories, of course). To celebrate half a century, the recycled fashion shop will host a pop-up featuring a special selection of curated goods. This event will have raffles, giveaways of limited-edition swag, treats and more to ensure no one leaves empty-handed. The celebration will be a two-day affair that offers anyone selling their old favorites a chance to win a $1,000 Buffalo Exchange gift card. Buffalo Exchange, 1036 W Burnside St., 503–222–3418, buffaloexchange.com. 11 am–8 pm Saturday, 11 am–7 pm Sunday, March 16–17. Free.

GO: Portland St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Pub Crawl

What’s better than going to a bar on St. Patrick’s Day? Going to several! This celebratory gathering of partygoers takes all the work out of planning a weekend celebration by mapping out the largest St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl in Portland. Each attendee will be given their own pub crawl kit, equipped with drink coupons and a map of participating venues, along with a wristband for access to exclusive drink specials. Don your favorite green apparel and bring your squad to join hundreds of others on this boozy journey. Starts at Triple Nickel Pub, 3646 SE Belmont St., 503–234–7215, nasstive.com/portland/st-patricks-day. Check-in 1-4 pm Saturday-Sunday, March 16–17. $14–$29.