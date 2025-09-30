Portland’s Top Reads: September 2025

Annie Bloom’s Books, Powell’s Books and Broadway Books told us what their No. 1-selling books were for the month of September. Here’s what Portland is reading:

Annie Bloom’s Books

Epic and Lovely by Mo Daviau

This deathbed confession of Nina Simone Blaine—a fictional nepo baby whose family fame faded decades ago—as she finds love in a group home for people with a genetic disorder is being praised for its themes of motherhood and bodily autonomy.

Broadway Books

Coffin Moon by Keith Rosson

Stephen King is reportedly a fan of local author Keith Rosson. His latest, Coffin Moon, follows a Vietnam veteran and his niece as they hunt and are hunted by vampires in Portland in the winter of 1975.

Powell’s City of Books

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Weir’s 2021 sci-fi thriller dominates Powell’s’ bestseller list for the second month in a row ahead of its upcoming film treatment next spring. An amnesiac astronaut (soon to be played by Ryan Gosling) wakes up in deep space and tries to learn why he’s there.