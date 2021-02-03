Local (and Formerly Local) Performers Adapted During the Pandemic by Creating New, Streamable Content

So far, Tory Ward and Wendy Weiss have only two sketches under their belts, but the quality of these early projects (streaming on Facebook and YouTube) is promising, and a third is already in the works. The two combined their joke-writing skills to start creating scripts for absurdly hilarious vignettes that are more Kids in the Hall in tone than playing-it-safe-for-broadcast SNL. The first features a sight-for-sore-eyes cast of other local comics as terrible job applicants at "Lady Capitalists." The second places our showrunners inside a surreal call center that was inspired by Ward's former employer. And the third is about…cookies? "The premise is, we're having a cheat day and we're going to get together and make cookies, and [Weiss] is like, ''Cause we're cheating on our diet!' And I'm like, ''Cause we're cheating on our husbands!' So we have very different expectations about what's going to happen, and then it gets really weird." ANDI PREWITT.