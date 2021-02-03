Tyrone Collins Launched His Own Open Mic, Comedy Fest, and Anti-WW Funniest Five Showcase, Demonstrating Persistence and Passion Alike

Hey, no hard feelings. Besides, if we were paying attention, we probably would've known Collins, 46, might take matters into his own hands. He has a history of it. When he got sick of waiting for hours just to get three minutes of stage time at other open mics in town, he went out and started one at a bar on Southeast 82nd Avenue. After getting shut out of the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, he co-founded the NW Black Comedy Festival, again with his wife, Courtenay. If a club like Helium won't book him, he'll simply go to Harvey's, or up to Tacoma. He's even put together multistate tours, taking him from California to Vegas to Omaha, all without the local press taking much notice.