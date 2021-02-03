Whitney Streed Can't Wait for the Chance to Bomb Onstage After a Year Without In-Person Performances

Steed's stagecraft has evolved significantly in their decade-plus behind the mic, particularly when sizing up an audience and diving into more personal or obscure topics. On the right night at the right venue, Streed jokes they would do "10 minutes on Judith Butler." Their gender is a regular standup subject, often landing in a gleefully unresolved punchline. One such bit declares that Streed's gender reveal party has been postponed indefinitely, maybe until their funeral. Then, the coffin finally opens, but the blue and/or pink balloons are still missing.