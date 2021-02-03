Katie Nguyen's Jokes Are Noticeably Lacking in Mean Spirit. Instead, She Pulls Humor Out of the Absurdity of the Everyday.

While she was growing up in Minnesota, Nguyen's friends and family often praised her comedic abilities. But it wasn't until she moved to Portland in 2010 for a corporate office job that her peers began suggesting that she pursue comedy in earnest. She decided to sign up for an improv course at the now-shuttered Brody Theater, thinking it'd be a good creative exercise and a way to meet people in a new city. She had no intention of ever performing in a club.