One of Portland’s favorite comedians, Alex Falcone, recently made his network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The appearance was long overdue.
Falcone’s Colbert moment was supposed to happen pre-COVID. He even recorded a five-minute set in 2019, shortly before leaving Portland for Los Angeles.
“I originally taped a set for them before I moved,” Falcone told Willamette Week over email. “It usually takes a couple months before they air anyway. But then there was a whole pandemic-thing so they never ran it. They had me back to re-tape a few weeks ago. Now—20 months after I first thought I was going to be on the show—it’s actually happening!”
Though he hails from Reno, Nev. Falcone cut his comedy teeth on our city’s scene for many years, garnering accolades like a place among Willamette Week’s Funniest 5, in 2015, and the much-coveted crown of Portland’s Funniest Person, in 2019. You’ll want to check out his tight five below.
For one more chance at seeing that delightful coif in person, Falcone has an upcoming show at Helium on September 15. He’s recording his very first album.
If you’re not up for indoor venues yet, here’s a classic Falcone tweet from 2020′s pandemic Christmas. It’s a story of a holiday miracle, told in eleven tweets.
