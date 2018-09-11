A Browse Through Portland's Best New Boutiques

Celandine Vintage
911 NE Dekum St., 208-520-2381 | Noon-7 pm Wednesday-Monday.
Once a vendor in Haus of Vintage on Southeast Hawthorne, Celandine moved into a cozy Dekum storefront only five months ago. It's a store where bright colors are meant to be mixed, and the clothes aren't divided by gender or size. Celandine has a reliable stock of parent-core basics—light-wash mom jeans, printed short-sleeve button-downs and solid-colored sweaters that advertise truck stops or the city of San Diego. The store occasionally sells '70s kitchenware and has a decent supply of earthy jewelry. But it's mostly filled with '80s and '90s pieces in solid colors that are so bold, you're best off matching them with even more color to fully own their wackiness, like a pleated, deep purple skirt ($18) or a fuzzy Creamsicle-orange turtleneck ($18). In the best way possible, it's hard not to leave with an armload of clothes that make you look a little like Miss Frizzle or a character from Scooby-Doo. SHANNON GORMLEY.
The Culture PDX
1402 SW Morrison St., 971-271-7279 | Noon-8 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
Nike has exploded back to the center of the cultural conversation recently, but at the Culture PDX, it never actually left. Located downtown a few blocks east of Providence Park, the modestly sized store is a monument to the swoosh, selling all manner of artifacts from the company's history, from sneakers to apparel to button sets and other vintage knickknacks. Referring to itself as a "boutique and gallery," the shop festoons its walls with framed photos of '90s athletic heroes, from Jordan (natch) to Agassi to classic Sports Illustrated covers. And if that's not enough of a nostalgia rush for you, there's a TV set with an original PlayStation, and yes, you're free to play it. MATTHEW SINGER.
Enjoy Co.
3202 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-752-7079 | 11 am-7 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
Nestled between a tax-preparation service and a futon store, hidden Hawthorne gem Enjoy Co. appears at first glance to be a barber shop—and it is, at the front. But take a few steps past the salon chairs and you'll find a beguiling feminist boutique. Unlike fast-fashion giants that use sweatshops overseas to manufacture clothes ironically emblazoned with "GIRL POWER," Enjoy doesn't play it safe with pre-packaged liberal feminism. Its apparel is decidedly more radical—see the T-shirt that reads, "This Shirt Kills Fascists," and the socks proclaiming, "Satan Is a Woman." On the accessories side, the assortment varies from handmade stained-glass night lights ($65) and engraved pocketknives ($35) to ceramic mugs that read, "RIP Old Portland" ($18). It's as if someone meticulously combed through Etsy and handpicked the most brazen designs. Though the prices can be a bit steep for the demographic most likely to frequent the place—shirts range from $25 to $40—at least the money goes toward independent brands rather than corporations that don't need the business. And that's, like, totally cool. MIA VICINO.
Heir
515 SW Broadway, heirportland.com | 12:30-7:30 pm Monday-Friday, noon-7:30 pm Saturday.
Portland's retail scene can be precious. At some point, the Portland shopper seeks a refuge, a safe space where fucks are given few and far between. That place is Heir. Opened last October by Kyan McKernan and Cam Gilmer, the store specializes in reselling streetwear from New York's Supreme and Japan's A Bathing Ape (commonly shortened to "Bape") as well as a selection of vintage tees. Though its windows look out into the sterile halls of Morgan's Alley, browsing in Heir feels like hanging in a stoner friend's basement. Walls are decked out with years-old posters and promo memorabilia, like ashtrays and rare toys designed by pop artists like Kaws, lie everywhere. The store's garment racks are stuffed with inventory that churns so rapidly, Heir doesn't keep stock—only a handful of the rarest items sit behind glass cases. Despite its value and scarcity, McKernan and Gilmer take a hands-on approach to their inventory. "It's kinda like a museum for the younger generation, in an aspect," says Gilmer. WALKER MACMURDO.
Ladies of Paradise
959 SE Division St., No. 125, ladiesofparadise.com | 11 am-6 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
The new brick-and-mortar run by the Instagram-famous styling duo of Harlee Case and Jade Daniels is a millennial-pink puff of stoner girl power. As vintage hounds who've made a business taking promotional photos for cannabis brands, each display of stylish smoking accessories, jewelry and cannabis-centric tees is highly photogenic. Baby-pink wallpaper patterned with cannabis leaves is illuminated by disco balls lining the window. Local ceramicist Stonedware has mint-colored and custom gold-leafed pipes for sale ($80-$120), as well as High Society's chic wearable roach clips ($65-$125). An epic retro brass shelf holds various CBD products like tinctures by Skyline Isolations and non-cannabis smokable herbal blends by Barbari. There's also a well-curated selection of general cool-girl accessories like gold chain belts by VidaKush ($88), No Sympathy swimwear ($55-$70) and Kush scented candles ($22). Just be sure your phone is charged, because you won't be able to resist taking selfies while you shop. LAUREN YOSHIKO.
Laundry PDX
204 SE Alder St., 602-820-1038, laundrypdx.com | 1-6 pm Monday-Thursday, noon-6 pm Friday-Sunday.
The central eastside isn't known for its shopping. But that's where you'll find Laundry, a tiny 475-square-foot boutique devoted to vintage sportswear and '90s pop culture located in the mammoth Portland Storage Company building. Packed with racks of vintage Trail Blazers jerseys, Starter jackets sporting the logos of every NBA and NFL team across satin, and T-shirts emblazoned with the scowling, keg-shaped skull of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Laundry has become a fixture in Portland's thriving streetwear scene since opening in May 2017. Owner Christopher Yen works with other resellers, creating a treasure trove that strikes the rare balance between curation and a generous stocklist. Laundry has even become a resource for Portland's sportswear titans, receiving visits from consultants from Nike, Adidas and Jordan Brand to inspect parts of Yen's collection that could fill gaps in their institutional memories. It's reason enough to venture down to a neighborhood better known for its vegetable distributors. WM.
Maripoll
3080 SE Division St., 503-206-8588, shopmaripoll.com | 11 am-8 pm daily.
An instant addition to the ultimate girlfriend shopping trip in Southeast Portland, Maripoll is like a well-curated Forever 21 of It girl indie brands. Here is where you can pick up a corduroy UNIF miniskirt ($95), metallic platform booties ($10) and a Valfre crop sweater ($68) for a tag-worthy fall look. Fashion photographer Chase Hart (@myfridayfilms) opened the shop as an extension of his career shooting Portland-area models and friends wearing those brands, and the color-coordinated racks are stacked with trendy styles—feminine, ruffled blouses and bustiers, striped '90s-revival mini-dresses and tiny, geometrical sunglasses to match, which are all priced at a tempting two for $20. A whole new outfit won't break the bank, but you can get closer to doing so if you go for a new leather moto jacket by Born a Bad Seed. If you're looking to splurge, the retro-inspired, made-by-hand Solstice Intimates collection is well worth a browse for swim or loungerie. Similar to stores like Forever 21 or H&M, there are accessories such as velvet caps, patterned wallets and Korean face masks near the checkout counter. Unlike fast-fashion megahouses, Maripoll hosts monthly art shows and sells locally made jewelry on consignment from artisans like Jocelyn Morin. Moreover, Hart is usually the guy ringing you up. LY.
Mister Sister
3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 520-241-8255 | 11 am-8 pm daily.
Mister Sister exists at the prairie-child nostalgia intersection of Madewell and Free People. Its carefully curated stock favors handmade touches, fabrics that are either breezy white or semi-industrial, and sticks to muted, neutral colors. The white-walled Hawthorne store is an amalgamation of romantic Americana—embroidered linen blouses ($58), Gunne Sax dresses ($68-$175) and a massive rack dedicated to vintage Levi's ($68-$250). Despite the store's focus on delicate lace dresses and cactuses in terra-cotta pots, the owners have a taste for zanier clothes, too, which becomes evident whenever they hold sidewalk sales and open up their warehouselike backroom. There, you can find the likes of a neon-green fishnet shirt, a Nickelback concert tee ($5) or a bulky military jacket ($10). SG.
Project Object
2502 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-477-5274, projectobject.co | Noon-6 pm Wednesday-Monday.
Project Object is a cornucopia of femme flair, stocking unique adornments like gold-wire-wrapped clitoris rings ($40), discreet silver boob necklaces ($62), etched Janet Jackson and Dolly Parton mirrors ($50), and pins that read "Queers" and "Daydream Believer" ($10-$11). While small, the shop offers a colorfully curated selection of local and international wares. Most of the goods are locally made, but a few pieces are shipped from Japan and Canada. Overall, the shop leans toward a feminist-punk aesthetic. Screen-printed shirts with the slogan "Grl Pwer" ($40) fill one back rack, while mugs with gold-enameled "Fuck This," "Fuck That" and "Fuck Trump" ($30) share a shelf with handmade ceramic geopipes ($70-$100) and a Stoner Babes coloring book ($14.95). If you stop in, take a minute to flip through the You Think You Know Me card game sets ($30), which are the product of a Kickstarter campaign launched by Portlander Ami Baio. ELISE HERRON.
Unspoken
219 NW Couch St., 503-208-3660, unspokenpdx.com | Noon-7 pm Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday.
Unspoken is a sparse boutique dedicated to street fashion that costs neither too much nor too little. Ira LaFontaine, the mind behind irreverent Trail Blazers/pop culture mashup Trillblazin and pastel-goth athleisure brand Tabor Made, opened the store in Old Town with business partner Gabe Figgs last year. Head inside to the austere space, and you'll find LaFontaine's Tabor Made and Trillblazin lines, plus a new in-house line of understated hoodies ($78) and tees ($32), along with collections from a new wave of midrange streetwear brands that blend fashionable fits with modern graphics. Biggest of all, LaFontaine's boutique was the first in Portland to carry Los Angeles-based Pleasures, whose '90s grunge- and post-punk-inspired streetwear ($36-$80) blew up into one of 2016's most hyped labels after the line put Kurt Cobain's suicide note on a T-shirt. WM.
Whimsy Wandering
2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 100, 503-994-4639, whimsywandering.com | 11 am-5 pm Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; noon-4 pm Sunday.
Shoppers at this small, cozy clothing shop are greeted by a bright marquee reading, "Welcome to Whimsy Wandering, We Love You," which is just one of many printed affirmations on display. According to the shop's website, owner Alanna Byrd's goal is to "create and curate feel-good clothing, jewelry and accessories that empower women." On a recent visit, Byrd individually greeted customers, several of whom she recognized as regulars, while cooing sweetly at her blue-eyed 6-month-old in her husband's arms. Garment selections are all handpicked based on Byrd's style predilections. For the most part, pieces run under $100. Standouts include silk-soft, fleece-lined leggings ($19), velvet harem jumpsuits ($60), black chiffon slip-style dresses ($20), and one incredible, reversible, rose-embroidered bomber jacket ($52)—which, unfortunately, is no longer on offer, as it is now hanging happily in this reporter's closet. EH.
