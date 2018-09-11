A Browse Through Portland's Best New Boutiques

An instant addition to the ultimate girlfriend shopping trip in Southeast Portland, Maripoll is like a well-curated Forever 21 of It girl indie brands. Here is where you can pick up a corduroy UNIF miniskirt ($95), metallic platform booties ($10) and a Valfre crop sweater ($68) for a tag-worthy fall look. Fashion photographer Chase Hart (@myfridayfilms) opened the shop as an extension of his career shooting Portland-area models and friends wearing those brands, and the color-coordinated racks are stacked with trendy styles—feminine, ruffled blouses and bustiers, striped '90s-revival mini-dresses and tiny, geometrical sunglasses to match, which are all priced at a tempting two for $20. A whole new outfit won't break the bank, but you can get closer to doing so if you go for a new leather moto jacket by Born a Bad Seed. If you're looking to splurge, the retro-inspired, made-by-hand Solstice Intimates collection is well worth a browse for swim or loungerie. Similar to stores like Forever 21 or H&M, there are accessories such as velvet caps, patterned wallets and Korean face masks near the checkout counter. Unlike fast-fashion megahouses, Maripoll hosts monthly art shows and sells locally made jewelry on consignment from artisans like Jocelyn Morin. Moreover, Hart is usually the guy ringing you up. LY.