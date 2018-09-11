Your Mom and Dad Are Suddenly Stylish. Here's How to Get the Look.

If you're not buttoning all the way down, you're going a modest third with a classic polo—flip through your old family scrapbook for inspiration. This is a great place to insert some prints. If you're feeling extra-nostalgic, you might even go for that one with the giant logo or graphic. To really get the look, you'll mostly want to go vintage. A visit to the local Goodwill is where many of these kinds of treasures lie if you have the time to sort. If you want to go straight for the gold, visit Zero Wave (722 N Killingsworth St.), where you can find a classic 1960s Lacoste polo.