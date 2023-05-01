Brian Cox Is Starring in a Portland-Filmed Movie About Pigeon Racing

Brian Cox, the acclaimed Scottish character actor who played Logan Roy on HBO’s Succession, was recently spotted in Portland. He’s starring in Little Wing, a locally made film about pigeon racing (yes, you read that correctly).

Scene reporter and former WW columnist Byron Beck reported that Cox had arrived in the Rose City.

Little Wing is inspired by the 2006 New Yorker article of the same name by Susan Orlean. The film is stars Brooklynn Prince (who gave an extraordinary performance in Sean Baker’s The Florida Project) as Kaitlyn, a 13-year-old girl who becomes obsessed with pigeon racing in the wake of her parents’ divorce.

The film, which is directed by Dean Israelite (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) and written by Oscar nominee John Gatins (Flight) has already made its presence known in Portland. Last weekend, the production closed lanes on the Hawthorne Bridge for filming.

In addition, Cinemagic recently changed its marquee for a scene being shot nearby.