What to Do in Portland (May 13–19, 2026)

HEAR: Joyce Manor with Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat

Undeniably Southern California (read: unseasonably tan) punk-influenced in their approach to rock, Torrance, California-based pop-punk outfit Joyce Manor returns to Portland after three years away for a headlining gig featuring Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, and Combat. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., roselandpdx.com. 7 pm Wednesday, May 13. $45–$76.75. All ages.

GO: Gus Constantellis—The Book Tour

Gus Constantellis is a gay first-generation Greek American stand-up comedian and writer raised in Brooklyn whose sharp, fast-paced comedy draws from his loud immigrant family, Greek heritage and raunchy yet relatable dating stories. Gus’ debut book, My Greek Mom’s Recipes: She Died. I Wrote This Cookbook, is a cookbook inspired by the loss of his Greek mother. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., mcmenamins.com. 8 pm Thursday, May 14. $35. 21+

GO: UFO Festival in McMinnville

In case you needed a reminder: McMenamins’ Hotel Oregon’s world-famous UFO Festival in McMinnville has landed. Second in popularity only to the UFO festival in Roswell, New Mexico, Oregon’s annual celebration features days full of parades, costume contests, expert speakers and everything else you’d hope for from an annual alien jubilee. Hotel Oregon, 310 NE Evans St., McMinnville, ufofest.com. Various times Thursday–Saturday, May 14–16. Free. All ages.

GO: Comics Confluence Festival

The PSU School of Film presents the second-annual Comics Confluence Festival, co-presented with the Comic Studies program and sponsored by Dark Horse Comics, featuring workshops and panel discussions led by comics industry professionals and legendary creators. Bonus: A dedicated tabling section will highlight artwork from students, recent graduates and emerging pros. Portland State University, Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., pdxcomicsconfluence.com. 1–7 pm Saturday, May 16. Free. All ages.

SEE: Verdi’s Requiem Featuring Portland Opera Orchestra & Chorus with the Choral Arts Ensemble of Portland

Verdi’s Requiem reaches directly into the soul, a powerful emotional journey through life, death and the hope for something greater. Written as a tribute to the esteemed novelist Alessandro Manzoni, the first of Verdi’s late masterpieces carries the weight of his deep personal loss yet speaks universally to the struggles we all face: the pain of grief, the fear of the unknown and the search for peace. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portlandopera.org. 7:30 pm Saturday, May 16. $31–$156. All ages.

GO: Sean-nós Northwest Festival

Now in its 15th year, Sean-nós Northwest (SNNW) is an Irish festival celebrating and promoting the cultural practices of sean-nós, including singing, sean-nós dancing and the Irish language (Gaeilge). This year’s festivities feature cultural exhibits, storytelling, poetry, craft and vernacular dance. Portland Community College Sylvania, 12000 SW 49th Ave., seannos.org. Various times Thursday–Sunday, May 14–17. $15–$250. All ages.

GO: Portland Fire vs. Connecticut Sun

Portland is rapidly becoming a hub for women’s sports, so it stands to reason that our WNBA 2026 roster is, indeed, Fire. Now that we have a WNBA team to claim, let’s show them what type of sixth woman we can be. If you haven’t already, come cheer for the city’s new favorite squad of elite athletes and let ’em know exactly how the city shows out for our teams. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., rosequarter.com. 7 pm Monday, May 18. $30.95–$430.95. All ages.

SEE: Taiwanese Association of Greater Portland Presents: We Are Taiwan

“We Are Taiwan” is an immersive performance created by the National Taiwan University of Sport Dance Company, blending dance, music, singing and theater, and drawing inspiration from both contemporary expression and ethnic traditions to celebrate the vibrant energy of folk arts. Winningstad Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, portland5.evenue.net. 7:30 pm Tuesday, May 19. $16.80–$30.75. All ages.