The 99W Drive-In Theatre Is Presenting a “Barbie”/“Legally Blonde” Double Feature This Weekend

The world may be going crazy for Barbenheimer double features, but Newberg’s 99W Drive-In Theatre is presenting moviegoers with another option: a double bill of the new feature Barbie and Legally Blonde (2001).

Starting Friday, July 21, car-bound moviegoers will be able to drink in the visual delights of director Greta Gerwig’s satirical celebration of the iconic Mattel toy, followed by Reese Witherspoon’s first appearance as attorney Elle Woods.

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the title character and Ryan Gosling as roller-blading Ken, is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. And while toy-based films are inherently suspect, Gerwig’s previous films, Lady Bird and Little Women, suggest her trip to Barbieland will be rife with self-awareness and wit.

Legally Blonde, meanwhile, continues to be one of the most enduring hits of the early aughts (a 20th anniversary oral history in The New York Times described it as a “feminist classic”). And the film is forever tied to the Barbie brand, thanks to the existence of an Elle Wood Barbie doll.

Barbie/Legally Blonde screenings run July 21-23, starting at 9:15 pm. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults (ages 5 and under are free). The weather forecast is for clear skies and temperatures in the 70s at dusk.