Get Your Reps In: “The Beyond” Serves Spaghetti Southern Gothic

The Beyond (1981)

One of the precious few spaghetti Southern gothics, The Beyond is Italian horror maestro Lucio Fulci at his gory, hypnotic best. Reality and continuity fade in favor of pure, arresting imagery and slasher kills so sensorially considered that blood flows from prosthetic heads like the trickle of perverse zen fountains.

The Beyond is extremely light on plot—a New York woman inherits a Louisiana bayou hotel atop a portal to hell—but soaked in style. Fulci tees up so many eerie rack-focus shots you’d think they were about to be outlawed, and surreal sound design lends the terror of creature attacks and malevolent ooze puddles extra inescapability. What’s more, The Beyond has to be the only movie in history to feature smooth jazz over top of an accused warlock being crucified and melted with molten plaster. Academy, Oct. 24–30.

