York Fest Commemorates Portland’s First Black Ancestor

York, the enslaved man who was the only African-American member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, now has a festival in his memory.

York Fest kicks off Friday Oct. 17 for a nine-day celebration honoring Portland’s first Black ancestor. The festival is a collaboration between many local organizations and artists who have been inspired by York, but is hosted by the nonprofit historical society Oregon Black Pioneers. The goal is to raise awareness of York and his legacy.

“York was an essential member of the Corps of Discovery,” said Stocks in a press release. “We’re happy that people around the country–and especially here in Oregon–are finally recognizing York’s important contributions to our nation’s history.”

The festival includes a one-man show by York historical interpreter Hasan Davis, a screening of the documentary Big Medicine: York Outdoors and the world premiere of an original folk opera called York the Explorer by musician Aaron Nigel Smith and writer Dr. Renee Mitchell.

National interest in York has been growing ever since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, according to Zachary Stocks, executive director of Oregon Black Pioneers. Locally, York attained extra prominence in 2021 when a sculptural bust of him appeared on top of Mount Tabor, on the pedestal where Harvey Scott used to stand.

On the Lewis and Clark Expedition, York hunted, traded with Native Americans, and even cast a vote for where to set up camp, according to Oregon Black Pioneers. Despite being crucial to the expedition, York received no compensation, and William Clark would not grant him freedom.

Venues for the six York Fest events include Alberta House, PAM CUT’s Tomorrow Theater and the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts. As of Oct. 14, tickets are still available for all events except for The Journey of York by Hasan Davis, which is sold out.

GO: York Fest, various venues, Friday, Oct. 17-Saturday, Oct. 25. yorkfest.com. Pay what you can.