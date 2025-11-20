Portland Art Museum Opens to the Public, Kicking off Four Days of Free Admission

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

Gov. Tina Kotek and Portland Art Museum director Brian Ferriso (center) at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the Mark Rothko Pavilion Nov. 20, 2025.

An expanded version of the Portland Art Museum is officially open as of today, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the steps of the new Mark Rothko Pavilion kicking off four days of free admission and festivities.

Gov. Tina Kotek, Mayor Keith Wilson, donors, and artists such as Marie Watt and Lisa Jarrett attended the celebration of the museum’s $111 million expansion and renovation that adds or updates 100,000 square feet of space.

“This building is physically about connection: connecting streets, connecting buildings, connecting people to art, connecting people to their humanity,” Kotek said. “We need that a lot right now.”

The Mark Rothko Pavilion, named after the renowned artist who grew up in Portland and attended Lincoln High School, connects PAM’s two main buildings with a four-story, all glass enclosure with a public passageway cut right through. That way, walkers and bikers will still be able to cut through the PAM campus to get between Southwest 10th and Park avenues.

A giant red ribbon draped in front of the new glass structure, created by the Portland Garment Factory, suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction when its zipper got stuck during the big moment. After about a 30-second delay, director Brian Ferriso was able to unzip the ribbon and let the public into the new building for the first time.

“This project represents the largest investment in the arts in Oregon history,” Ferriso said. “It belongs to everyone who believed that art could help shape the renewal of our city and connect us to one another.”

The full schedule of opening weekend events and activities through Nov. 23—including art-making workshops, food trucks and musical performances—is available online. Advance reservations are now closed, though, for the grand opening freebie days, though limited same-day tickets will be available in person.

GO: Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave. 503-226-2811, portlandartmuseum.org. Regular hours 10 am-5 pm Tuesday-Sunday, closed Monday. See portlandartmuseum.org/event/grand-opening-free-days for the grand opening weekend hours and events, Nov. 20-23.