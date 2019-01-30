1. Jinx
3000 NE Killingsworth St., 503-288-8075, jinxpdx.com.
Though full of high-end culinary hot spots, the restaurants dotting Northeast Killingsworth and 30th Avenue offer little solace for housebound punk parents in need of escape. Enter Jinx. With a clutch of newish pinball machines and a modestly priced kids' menu, there's plenty to keep the offspring occupied while unwinding with a $3 Miller High Life tallboy as the Buzzcocks and Suicide play on the stereo.
Read the full review: For Housebound Punk Parents in Need of an Escape, Jinx Is a Godsend.
2. Avenue 23 Tap & Table
1620 NW 23rd Ave., 503-755-5055.
Taking over the space recently vacated by one of the city's oldest brewpubs, Lompoc Tavern, the Northwest Portland outpost of Tap & Table won't eclipse Breakside as the best place in the neighborhood to get a beer, but the 16 taps are diverse and gratifying, with equal attention given to mainstays like Ecliptic and Fort George as well as relative newcomers like Ruse and Rosenstadt. There's something for everyone, save the occasional chin-stroking beer geek who probably won't be going here in the first place.
3. Threshold Brewing & Blending
403 SE 79th Ave., 503-477-8789, threshold.beer.
Portland's newest brewery hasn't had its grand opening yet, but it already has two of the freshest hazy IPAs in town. The bright, pungent Day Runner IPA stands out the most. With a taste of piny tar and tropical funk, it smells like your hands would after an afternoon trimming Portland's second-favorite intoxicant.
4. Bar Rione
810 NW 12th Ave., 503-954-1014.
Bar Rione turned a concrete box once occupied by a convenience store into a sophisticated cocktail party. At this waiting room for Pearl Italian spot Piazza Italia, the décor is comparatively subdued, but that just makes the more modern features—like a teal braided chandelier that spreads across the ceiling canopy-style—pop.
5. Hoxton Basement Bar
15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500, thehoxton.com.
Located behind a door with a sign that reads, "Knock knock knock," the Basement Bar at the new Hoxton Hotel is a diminutive cocktail lounge that could easily pass as an after-hours industry hang in Lower Manhattan. Skip fruity drinks like the mai tai or the whiskey sour and opt for the expertise of the bar staff, which included a Multnomah Whiskey Library alum.
Read the full review: The Best Thing at the New Hoxton Hotel Is Hidden in the Basement.
Comments