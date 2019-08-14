1. Misdemeanor Meadows
6920 SE 52nd Ave., 503-206-8556, misdemeanor-meadows.business. site.
If you've been missing the Know, then consider Misdemeanor Meadows your new home. True, its location in the far-flung Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood means it's probably too out-of-the-way to become Portland's next great punk hang, but it gets all the details right: There are comic book pages lacquered into the bartop, images of idols like Lemmy and GG Allin hanging on the walls, and at any given moment you're likely to hear either the Misfits, Minor Threat or Dead Kennedys on the house speakers.
Read the full review: If You've Been Missing the Know, Misdemeanor Meadows Welcomes You Home.
2. Assembly Brewing
6112 SE Foster Road, 971-888-5973, assemblybrewingco.com.
From the massive four-section mural showcasing the brewing process to the affordable $5 pints and square-shaped, Detroit-style pizza, Assembly owners Greg Johnson and Adam Dixon have created a craft beer haven for the city's working class. The best part, though? At a time when many brewpubs are going family-friendly, the bar is resolute on keeping the space for adults only.
Read the full review: Assembly Brewing Brings Working-Class Craft Beers and Detroit-Style Pizza to Foster-Powell.
3. Xica Cantina
1668 NW 23rd Ave., 971-339-9041, xicopdx.com/location/Northwest
Into the space formerly occupied by Pacific Pie Co. comes Xica Cantina, casual cousin to Southeast Division Street Mexican favorite Xico. Other than margs, drinking snacks and a handful of more substantial meals, the focus of the menu is mezcal, served as single pours, flights or in cocktails. But let's be honest: you're here for the gummy bear nachos. "Dorilocos" is an addictive interpretation of a Mexican street snack piling of thick housemade corn chips, peanuts, tomatillo-avocado salsa and smattering of squishy little grizzlies. If street vendors in Mexico City hadn't thought of it first, surely a stoned kid let loose in a gas station at 2 am would have.
4. The Vern
2622 SE Belmont St.
The latest preservation project from Warren Boothby and Marcus Archambeault is Hanigan's Tavern, better known to Portland barflies as the Vern. As they did with Sandy Hut a few years ago, the city's pre-eminent dive-bar whisperers scrubbed the carpet, opened some windows and doubled down on the wood-paneled rumpus room vibe, all without disinfecting the room's grimy soul.
Read the full review: The Former Owners of Club 21 Revive Classic Southeast Portland Dive Bar the Vern.
5. Hi-Top Tavern
5015 NE Fremont St., 503-206-4308, hitoptavern.com.
The latest enterprise from the bar group behind Paydirt, Tough Luck and Old Gold continues Beaumont Village's unlikely transformation into a bar district. The TV room in the back and the massive patio just beyond it are welcome additions to the neighborhood, and the cocktail menu has summer in mind—the Sweeter Hits, which use a hefty dose of peach combier for tartness, earns its $12 price tag.
