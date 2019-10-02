Ancestry Brewing dropped anchor in a beer desert three years ago, and has been throwing out life preservers to parched neighbors ever since. Now the company is docked in the far reaches of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, in a sprawling ground-floor space beneath three stories of apartments. You'll find generous pours in a sampler that arrives on a steel tray shaped like the metal flank in the logo. Take your 10-pound drink holster to the hidden patio and it might motivate you to look into locking down a lease.