The new venture from Sizzle Pie's Matthew Jacobson has a name that nods both to the dusty expanse of the American Southwest and Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterpiece, yet it doesn't fully commit to either theme. There's one thing Bar Dune has going for it, though—grasshoppers. They're served here with avocado, corn tortillas and ribbons of mild cheese, along with cocktails like Life After Paris, a deft fusion of tiki and Toulouse-Lautrec based on pineapple rum, absinthe and Amaro.