1. Hale Pele
2733 NE Broadway, 503-662-8454, halepele.com.
A faux-Polynesian fever dream rigorously appointed in layers of vintage South Pacific kitsch, this tiki bar was recently named the nation's finest. And though Hale Pele's more than just a novelty act, the occasional simulated monsoon never hurt anyone. Explore a cocktail culture long on citrus, rum and fire, grab a Jet Pilot ($14) at the sunken bar or chieftain's hut, and await the volcanic eruptions.
2. R&R
716 NW 21st Ave., randrpdx.com.
Overhauled from a Belgian bar into a faux-beachside resort, R&R borrows elements from your Hawaiian vacation Pinterest board—palm fronds, piña coladas, poke—and brings them to life. And if that's not enough to curb your seasonal affective disorder, an LED sunset repeats every few minutes. It's summer somewhere, right?
3. Bar Miranda
827 SW 2nd Ave., 971-319-1184, barmirandapdx.com.
Named after Carmen, this balmy gem in the heart of the downtown business district is a welcome addition and the first real star at the Portland Food Hall. Happy hour bustles with servers delivering jewel-toned trays of mojitos and strawberry and rose caipirinhas to eager patrons nibbling on South American small plates by Lechon.
4. Hey Love
920 E Burnside St., 503-206-6223, heylovepdx.com.
Not quite a tiki palace, the overall vibe at Hey Love is heavy on leafy greens and mismatched retro décor, and drinks like the Belafonte do plenty to sell the scenery. It's a place where you can grab generous bowls of smooth shrimp curry or tangy fried chicken chow mein until last call, which is one of the best drunk-food options in the neighborhood.
5. Palomar
959 SE Division St., No. 100, 971-266-8276, barpalomar.com.
A reflection of owner Ricky Gomez's Cuban American heritage and his hometown of New Orleans, Palomar doesn't look like many other Portland bars. The interior could be a set piece from HBO's Ballers, and the drink menu is just as colorful, full of piña coladas, daiquiris, and all things slushy and beachy.
