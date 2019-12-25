How we'll remember it: This was the true punch to the gut of 2019. The Old Lompoc Tavern opened in 1993 and began brewing operations three years later under the direction of founder Jerry Fechter and Don Younger, owner of the legendary Horse Brass Pub. Most recently, Bryan Keilty, who now oversees the brewhouse at Gorges Beer, cranked out the core lineup with astonishing consistency over the years while still managing to tap new releases. The brewery was a local treasure that now, sadly, lives only in the memories of aging barflies and the stories they'll tell from their stools.