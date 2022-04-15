Living Haüs Beer Company Will Open Inside the Former Modern Times Space This Summer

Two months after Modern Times announced that it was vacating the Portland market, two of the brand’s former employees are opening a brewery in the inner Southeast Portland space.

Mat Sandoval, former head brewer at the Belmont Fermentorium, and Conrad Andrus, who worked at Culmination Brewing before taking a position at Modern Times, are launching Living Haüs Beer Company this summer. The beer blog Brewpublic first reported the news.

The pair will be joined by Gavin Lord, the esteemed head brewer at pFriem in Hood River until he suddenly left last year to live on the road with his wife in a converted school bus. Now that he’s returned to Oregon, Lord will hold the title of contract brewing director at Sin Marca Beverage, Living Haüs’ parent company. He plans to use part of the facility’s brewery to produce beer for other brands that do not have their own equipment.

Living Haüs will specialize in lagers, which have grown in popularity over the last several years, prompting many to describe the trend as a pendulum swing away from milkshake IPAs, pastry stouts and slushie sours.

“Our goal has always been to create a brand with the highest quality beer that is approachable, creative, and sessionable,” Andrus stated in a press release. “I believe we as a group are extremely talented across all styles, but a lot of our focus will converge on classic, clean, and refreshing lager beer. We aim to be your favorite brewer’s favorite brewery. We aspire to be at the cutting edge of the industry and also embrace the tradition that brought us here.”

The taproom that once held beloved producer of farmhouse ales the Commons will get yet another makeover for this transition. Sandoval and Andrus describe a “lush, green” aesthetic—a departure from Modern Times’ campy-yet-playful orange-and-brown ‘70s throwback vibe.

“From our beers to our tasting room, Living Haüs Beer Co. will highlight all things living, breathing, and ever evolving,” Sandoval added. “This space has so much potential, and with some creative inclusions of the natural elements of light, earth, air and water, we have designed an area that stands up to the quality and artistry of our beers. Within our approach to the design of our beers and our space, you will find elegance mixed in with a hint of danger: high-quality beer, an airy and green environment, and thrash metal.”

In addition to beer, Living Haüs will also offer a curated list of natural wine and spirits. The trio expects to officially open this July.

