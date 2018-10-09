Skiing with training wheels. Trikke skis are pretty much exactly what they sound like—tricycle-style skis. Unlike traditional skis and snowboards, there are no boots and no clipping-in is necessary. Rather, a leash tethered to the trikke's handlebars keeps the rider attached to the skis. The devices, which are much lower impact and easier to use than skis, are a good option for people with injuries or disabilities.