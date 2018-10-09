Like skiing, snow texture is the difference between a good day and a bad one. "What makes [snow biking] a challenge is conditions," says Meyer. "They can vary so much from day to day and hour to hour when you're out riding." If the snow's icy crust melts, you won't be able to glide along the top. If a storm blows in and lays down a layer of fresh, pillowy snow, you'll have a hard time plowing through it. Meyer says that he usually makes sure the temperature is below freezing for most of the previous night before heading out. Bend Trails posts frequent trail condition updates on its website, and Central Oregon Fat Bike's page is also an active resource for bikers who want to check in. "You really have to pay attention to your conditions when you're going on a longer ride to make sure you're not walking back," says Meyer.