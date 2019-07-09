That's the official nickname of Bodeker's 7,769-square-foot home in Northwest Portland's Alphabet District, a pancake's flip away from Stepping Stone Cafe. Skylab Architecture—the same firm that designed the Doug Fir and the city's sewer workers palace—took two industrial warehouses and began slicing and stacking. For years, passersby wondered what was going in there. The answer: everything. By last summer, the compound would grow to include a two skate bowls, a DJ booth, a sand beach with a fire pit, a bamboo garden, and a putt-putt golf course. Topping it all? A metal fun slide, three stories above the Nob Hill neighbors.